CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² previewed ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    392 Views
    New Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² previewed ahead of official debut

    - 2022 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² is likely to be the last of its kind in the ICE format

    - The model is powered by a 577bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor

    Mercedes-AMG pulled the covers of the 2022 G63 4x4² on the brand’s G-Class Private Lounge website ahead of its official debut to the public. The company added that the model would be the last of its kind, hinting at the last ICE offering in this range.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    While the finer details remain unknown, what we can understand from the images here is that the updated Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² gets what seems to be a Green Hell Magno paintjob, new 22-inch alloy wheels, an LED light bar on the front of the roof, a full-size spare wheel cover, and a range of carbon-fibre bits all around.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² gets even more carbon-fibre inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sports seats, a fully-digital instrument display and a large touchscreen infotainment system (both measuring 12.3-inches each), Nappa leather upholstery, as well as ambient lighting.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Dashboard

    Under the hood of the heavily updated Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor that produces 577bhp and 850Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the permanent AWD system. Even though it is aimed to dominate off-road tracks, the model can sprint pretty well, attaining speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in less than 4.5 seconds.

    A few other notable features of the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² include new portal axles, off-roading prowess, courtesy of the optimised approach and departure angles as well as the 351mm ground clearance. The water-wading capability, meanwhile, stands at 91mm.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Hyundai Venue launched – Old vs New
     Next 
    New Hyundai Venue gathers 15,000 bookings

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    839 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.07 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.16 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.03 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.07 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.09 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.07 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.08 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.95 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    839 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² previewed ahead of official debut