New Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² previewed ahead of official debut

- 2022 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² is likely to be the last of its kind in the ICE format

- The model is powered by a 577bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor

Mercedes-AMG pulled the covers of the 2022 G63 4x4² on the brand’s G-Class Private Lounge website ahead of its official debut to the public. The company added that the model would be the last of its kind, hinting at the last ICE offering in this range.

While the finer details remain unknown, what we can understand from the images here is that the updated Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² gets what seems to be a Green Hell Magno paintjob, new 22-inch alloy wheels, an LED light bar on the front of the roof, a full-size spare wheel cover, and a range of carbon-fibre bits all around.

Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² gets even more carbon-fibre inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sports seats, a fully-digital instrument display and a large touchscreen infotainment system (both measuring 12.3-inches each), Nappa leather upholstery, as well as ambient lighting.

Under the hood of the heavily updated Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor that produces 577bhp and 850Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the permanent AWD system. Even though it is aimed to dominate off-road tracks, the model can sprint pretty well, attaining speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in less than 4.5 seconds.

A few other notable features of the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² include new portal axles, off-roading prowess, courtesy of the optimised approach and departure angles as well as the 351mm ground clearance. The water-wading capability, meanwhile, stands at 91mm.