    Mahindra Scorpio-N to be launched soon – What to expect?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,032 Views
    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra will launch the new Scorpio-N in the country on 27 June. The upcoming new model will get significant feature updates over the current generation model, which will be sold as the Scorpio Classic. Further, the SUV will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. 

    Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Exterior

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a redesigned grille featuring chrome vertical slats and dual-projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators. The large bumper gets C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends of the bumper. As for the sides, the upcoming new iteration of the Scorpio gets silver highlights on the cladding, along with chrome inserts on the door handles. Further, the SUV also gets a muscular beltline which is inspired by the XUV700. The SUV rides on a set of dual-tone twin-spoke alloy wheels. 

    The rear section looks fresh with Volvo-like signature LED taillights. Additionally, it also gets a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and rear parking sensors. 

    Interior

    The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently spotted sans camouflage. The SUV will get a brown and black cabin with premium upholstery. In terms of features, the Scorpio-N will be equipped with a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, Adrenox infotainment system, Sony music system, and 60:40 split or captain seat options in the second row (seven-seat and six-seat options). 

    As for convenience, the vehicle will offer ventilated front row seats, dual-zone climate control, front armrest with storage, wireless charger, cruise control, engine start/stop button, and more. Apart from standard safety features, the Scorpio-N will offer front and rear camera, traction control, hill descent control, and TPMS. 

    Engine

    Under the hood, the soon-to-launch Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version of the Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine which generates 150bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures for the petrol manual and automatic transmission options are likely to vary. While the six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm, the automatic transmission unit generates 320Nm between 1,500-3,000rpm. 

    On the other hand, the diesel version is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine which generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options. The four-wheel-drive variants of the SUV will carry the ‘4Xplor’ suffix. Further, the vehicle is also expected to get different terrain/traction modes.

    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Scorpio N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra Scorpio N
