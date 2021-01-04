2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift teased ahead of launch

- New Toyota Fortuner facelift to be launched on 6 January, 2021

- The model is expected to be offered in 10 variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has teased the upcoming Fortuner facelift ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this week. The model, which was unveiled in June 2020, will make its debut in the country on 6 January, 2021.

The teaser image of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gives us a peek at the lighting on the fascia of the SUV. As seen in the image, the model gets LED headlamps, LED fog lights, and bumper-mounted turn indicators. The model will also sport a revised front bumper, refreshed fog light surrounds, a smaller grille, and reworked LED tail lights.

Inside, the Toyota Fortuner is likely to receive updates in the form of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, cruise control, and wireless charging. The variant details of the model were recently leaked, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is expected to produce 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The model could also be offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and 4x4 capability. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.