New Hyundai i20 to be exported to global markets soon

- The i20 crosses 5.16 lakh export milepost since its launch in 2007

- Hyundai to dispatch the first batch of all-new i20 soon

The third generation i20 is the latest addition made by the South Korean car manufacturer in its export fleet of vehicles. The first batch of 180 brand new i20s will be exported to South Africa, Chile, and Peru. Since its first launch in 2007, Hyundai has dispatched over 5.16 lakh units of the i20 till November 2020.

Earlier in 2020, the brand also attained the 3 million vehicle export milestone. Out of the total units sent abroad, Hyundai crossed 5,00,000 unit export mark in March 2008 followed by 10,00,000 units in February 2010 and 20,00,000 units in March 2014. Currently, the company exports 10 models – Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Xcent, Aura, i20, i20 Active, Verna, Venue, and the Creta globally to 88 countries across five continents.

Commenting on the commencement of export of the all-new i20, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The all-new i20 has surpassed customer expectations in India becoming one of the highest-selling models in its segment. We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to ‘Make in India’ with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets. With 5.16 lakh exports since its first launch, the i20 is already a brand to reckon with even in the Global markets. We are confident that the advanced and hi-tech feature packed all-new i20 will continue to drive customer delight.”