Toyota Fortuner Facelift variant details leaked ahead of launch

- Fortuner Facelift likely to be offered in 10 variants

- Could be available in new exterior and interior colour options

The Fortuner Facelift is slated to launch officially next month on 6 January. Now, ahead of the unveiling of the full-size SUV, the details with respect to the variants, exterior, and interior colours have been leaked on the internet.

As per the leaked image on the web, the Fortuner facelift is likely to be offered in 10 variants and new exterior and interior colour shades. The 2021 Fortuner could also be available in a new high-spec variant – Legender with a different and aggressive looking fascia with gloss black accents all around the body. It may be available in a single trim featuring dual-tone white with a black exterior scheme with the interior getting a black with maroon theme. To know more about the upcoming Legender variant, click here.

The image also reveals the existing petrol and diesel engines being carried over under the hood of the new Fortuner. The 2.7-litre petrol engine might continue with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission with black interiors. Likewise, the 2.8-litre diesel engine will be mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox with two and four-wheel-drive configuration. Interior colour schemes on the diesel could include a black and chamois theme.

The current exterior colour options might also see the new addition of a black palette in addition to the available ones which include Phantom Brown, Metallic Silver, Super White, Metallic Grey, and Avant-Garde Bronze. Other feature upgrades on the Fortuner may comprise of a wireless charging point, 360-degree camera, new leather upholstery, and an updated infotainment system with connectivity options. The facelift might cost Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the current generation Fortuner when launched next month. The ongoing model retails at Rs 28.66lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source