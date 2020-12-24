Volkswagen Polo and Vento to cost more in 2021

Volkswagen India today announced that it will increase prices of its Polo and Vento models by up to 2.5 per cent from January 2021. This is to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

Frequent variations in the input costs have been observed in the past including commodity prices and freight charges. The carmaker has still tried to minimise this impact on its customers by absorbing a huge part of these incremental costs. Eventually, they have capped the increment in prices to 2.5 per cent. Updated variant-wise prices will be available at all Volkswagen dealerships in the new year.

Many manufacturers including MG Motor India, Isuzu, Nissan, Datsun, Renault, etc. have already announced that they will hike the prices of cars in early 2021. Even premium automakers like BMW have taken this decision. Likewise, we can expect more carmakers to increase prices making cars more expensive to buy.