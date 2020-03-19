Please Tell Us Your City

2021 Hyundai Starex spied; likely to rival Toyota Innova Crysta in India

March 19, 2020, 11:56 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1479 Views
2021 Hyundai Starex spied; likely to rival Toyota Innova Crysta in India

- It will be the third-generation model of Starex

- Will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival

- Expected to be launched late next year

Hyundai is working on the third-generation Starex premium MPV, and there are high chances of it coming to our shores. The Starex is Hyundai’s version of the Kia Carnival, which was recently launched in India.

On the sidelines of the new Hyundai Creta launch, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., revealed to PTI, 'We are very cautiously studying the feasibility of having something in that (D) segment. Our approach has much more focus on high occupancy vehicle type, which can be covered by an MPV, but at the same time they can be covered by any multi-seater vehicle.'

The company is clearly looking to crack the D segment in India, and is planning to take on rivals like the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Kia Carnival with the all-new Hyundai Starex. Moreover, Hyundai has its presence in almost every segment in India, but has been found lacking in the MPV space, both mid-size and full-size MPVs. While the company is developing a Maruti Ertiga rival for India, Hyundai is yet to tap into the premium MPV segment. This is where the new-gen Starex comes into picture.

If launched in India, expect the new-gen Hyundai Starex to share its mechanicals with the Kia Carnival, which employs a 197bhp/440Nm  2.2-litre diesel motor that's paired to a six-speed automatic. Since this will be a new-gen model, it will also spawn a new Kia Carnival for India, a prototype of which was recently spotted winter testing in Finland. Expect the new Starex to make its way into India towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Hyundai Starex
  • Starex
