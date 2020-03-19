Lamborghini sold 8,205 units in 2019

- Sales up by 43 per cent in the fiscal year

- Urus found almost 5000 takers

Lamborghini S.p.A achieved their best-ever sales record in 2019 having sold 8,205 units compared to 5,750 vehicles sold in the previous year. The Italian marque's turnover grew by 28 per cent from 1,42 billion Euros to 1,81 billion Euros. The year 2019 was the most profitable one for the Raging Bull in its history of 56 years. The Urus SUV was the prime mover of sales with 4,962 units delivered in the calendar year. Meanwhile, 2,139 Huracans were sold along with 1,104 Aventadors. The global sales were achieved through 165 dealers across 51 countries.

Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commenting on the sales milestone, said “In the fiscal year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus. Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterize the women and men in Lamborghini, including during these difficult times. Building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology to reach new future milestones”.