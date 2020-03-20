Next BMW 7 Series to be electric

- They won’t have V8 or V12 engines

- Chances are that the i7 moniker may become a reality

BMW has confirmed that its next 7 Series will get an all-electric model to accompany its diesel, petrol and hybrid variants.

Being the company’s flagship, expect the fifth-gen electric drivetrain that’s to power next year’s i4 and iNext to find its way into the next 7. Sadly, for the rest of the fleet, the V8 or V12 engines will be dropped in favour of hybrid powertrains. These new three-litre straight-six mills will make around 500bhp to quench the demand that the aforesaid V8/V12s satisfied.

Furthermore, reports also state that it is possible that the i7 moniker may be used. Additionally, rumours have it that the all-electric BMW 7 Series will be made available in multiple variants with varying battery-pack capacities and electric motor specifications. This will include a 80kWh pack and a 120kWh pack, with the latter offering a range of up to 600km (384 miles).

On a lighter note, where should we expect to see the charging socket on that humongous grille?