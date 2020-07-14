Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • What else can you buy for the price of the Hyundai Tucson facelift?

What else can you buy for the price of the Hyundai Tucson facelift?

July 14, 2020, 09:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
2222 Views
Write a comment
What else can you buy for the price of the Hyundai Tucson facelift?

Hyundai has launched a facelift for the Tucson in India with prices starting at 23.30 lakh (All prices are pan India ex-showroom). It’s the South Korean automaker’s flagship vehicle for the Indian market and is being offered across five variants and two BS6 compliant petrol engine options. The car was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year.

Hyundai Tucson GL (O) petrol Rs 23.30 lakh

This is the entry-level variant for the Tucson facelift and is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed AT. At this price range, you can have the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel AT. The latter is a mid-spec model in the Compass line up and is with a two-pedal setup.

Hyundai Tucson GLS petrol- Rs 23.52 lakh

This is a fully loaded petrol model and only costs Rs 22,000 more than the GL (O) model. Here for the additional money, you get an LED light package, powered tailgate and front parking sensors and electric parking brake. While the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel AT is a candidate here in terms of standard cars, you get the MG ZS electric vehicle in the Exclusive trim level and it is priced at Rs 23.58 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson GL (O) diesel- Rs 24.35 lakh

This has the same features as its petrol counterpart but is priced a lakh higher due to it being a diesel. In this price, you can also have the Jeep Compass Limited Plus diesel MT for Rs 24.24 lakh or the Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport AT diesel for Rs 24.68 lakh. If you want to brag right and want something unique then Hyundai’s very Kona EV in the premium dual-tone trim for Rs 24.11 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson GLS diesel- Rs 23.56 lakh and GLS diesel 4WD- Rs 27.03 lakh

These are the top-spec models that you can buy in the whole Tucson range. Other cars that you can buy for the price of the 2WD version include the Jeep Compass in the Limited Plus diesel MT for Rs25.02 lakh as well the Skoda Karoq which is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh. The 4WD version which is priced at Rs 27.03 lakh gets the 4WD and cornering traction control over the 2WD models. In this price bracket, you can have the Jeep Compass Trailhawk diesel 4X4 priced at Rs 26.8 lakh as well as the much larger Isuzu MU-X 4X2 which is priced at 27.31 lakh.   

  • Hyundai
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Hyundai Tucson Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 28.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 26.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 26.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 27.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.05 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2272 Likes
460368 Views

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

The Hyundai Creta has been without doubt one of th ...

66 Likes
1897 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in