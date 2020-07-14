What else can you buy for the price of the Hyundai Tucson facelift?

Hyundai has launched a facelift for the Tucson in India with prices starting at 23.30 lakh (All prices are pan India ex-showroom). It’s the South Korean automaker’s flagship vehicle for the Indian market and is being offered across five variants and two BS6 compliant petrol engine options. The car was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year.

Hyundai Tucson GL (O) petrol Rs 23.30 lakh

This is the entry-level variant for the Tucson facelift and is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed AT. At this price range, you can have the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel AT. The latter is a mid-spec model in the Compass line up and is with a two-pedal setup.

Hyundai Tucson GLS petrol- Rs 23.52 lakh

This is a fully loaded petrol model and only costs Rs 22,000 more than the GL (O) model. Here for the additional money, you get an LED light package, powered tailgate and front parking sensors and electric parking brake. While the Jeep Compass Longitude diesel AT is a candidate here in terms of standard cars, you get the MG ZS electric vehicle in the Exclusive trim level and it is priced at Rs 23.58 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson GL (O) diesel- Rs 24.35 lakh

This has the same features as its petrol counterpart but is priced a lakh higher due to it being a diesel. In this price, you can also have the Jeep Compass Limited Plus diesel MT for Rs 24.24 lakh or the Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport AT diesel for Rs 24.68 lakh. If you want to brag right and want something unique then Hyundai’s very Kona EV in the premium dual-tone trim for Rs 24.11 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson GLS diesel- Rs 23.56 lakh and GLS diesel 4WD- Rs 27.03 lakh

These are the top-spec models that you can buy in the whole Tucson range. Other cars that you can buy for the price of the 2WD version include the Jeep Compass in the Limited Plus diesel MT for Rs25.02 lakh as well the Skoda Karoq which is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh. The 4WD version which is priced at Rs 27.03 lakh gets the 4WD and cornering traction control over the 2WD models. In this price bracket, you can have the Jeep Compass Trailhawk diesel 4X4 priced at Rs 26.8 lakh as well as the much larger Isuzu MU-X 4X2 which is priced at 27.31 lakh.