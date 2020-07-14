Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Bronco officially breaks cover

Ford Bronco officially breaks cover

July 14, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1241 Views
Write a comment
Ford Bronco officially breaks cover

-         Marks a return after 24 years

-         Available in three body styles

After many years of speculations, endless spied images and lots of anticipation later, the resurrected Ford Bronco is here in all its glory. One of the longest-running name in Ford line-up makes a comeback after a hiatus of 24 years. A thoroughbred American 4x4 comes in three body styles.

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

Talking about the new Bronco, Ford says the sixth-generation model has the “toughness of an F-Series and the spirit of a Mustang”. It's boxy, it’s rugged and looks as iconic as the original 1966 Bronco. It has a ground clearance of The Bronco will feature a ground clearance of almost 300mm, a maximum 29-degree break-over angle and a 37.2-degree departure angle, along with water wading depth of 850mm. And it rides on knobby tyres of 35-inch in diameter.

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

In terms of hardware, the Bronco gets independent front suspension as standard along with solid axle at the rear. The long-travel Bilstein dampers are optional fitment off the factory. Also present are optional semi-active hydraulic stabiliser bar providing more articulation and increased ramp angle. 

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

Ford is also offering a new Terrain Management System featuring ‘G.O.A.T. – Go Over All-Terrain’ drive modes. So there are seven modes – Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl. The 4x4 can be shifted on the fly with electronic transfer case. What’s more, it also comes fitted with modern off-road assist programmes like low-speed off-road cruise control and an off-road turn assist function.

Ford Endeavour Dashboard

The Bronco isn’t bare bone on the inside either. The durable materials used in the cabin are joined by a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more than 1000 curated trail maps. It also gets powered windows, large seats, digital instrument cluster, climate control, and other modern amenities on the upright dashboard. And the cabin is personalisable as well with a different combination of materials and upholstery available along with more than 200 accessories.

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

Powering the new Bronco will be a choice of two engine options. The 2.3-litre Ecoboost four-cylinder engine producing 266bhp will be joined by a 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 producing 306bhp. Transmission is a Getrag-sourced seven-speed manual gearbox that features a crawl gear as standard, however, a 10-speed automatic is also available.

Ford Endeavour Right Front Three Quarter

The new Ford Bronco can be pre-ordered now in America with deliveries stated to happen in 2021. It is expected to go on sale in the international markets as well, but we don’t expect the Bronco to reach our shores as yet, even though we want it badly too.

Ford Endeavour Front view
  • Ford
  • Ford Bronco
  • bronco
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Ford Endeavour Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 35.87 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.24 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 34.73 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 35.62 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 35.51 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 32.94 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 35.83 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 33.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.46 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

With the arrival of the 2019 Ford Figo, the seg ...

88 Likes
35364 Views

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

The Endeavour was always a well-equipped full-s ...

947 Likes
85406 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in