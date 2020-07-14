Ford Bronco officially breaks cover

- Marks a return after 24 years

- Available in three body styles

After many years of speculations, endless spied images and lots of anticipation later, the resurrected Ford Bronco is here in all its glory. One of the longest-running name in Ford line-up makes a comeback after a hiatus of 24 years. A thoroughbred American 4x4 comes in three body styles.

Talking about the new Bronco, Ford says the sixth-generation model has the “toughness of an F-Series and the spirit of a Mustang”. It's boxy, it’s rugged and looks as iconic as the original 1966 Bronco. It has a ground clearance of The Bronco will feature a ground clearance of almost 300mm, a maximum 29-degree break-over angle and a 37.2-degree departure angle, along with water wading depth of 850mm. And it rides on knobby tyres of 35-inch in diameter.

In terms of hardware, the Bronco gets independent front suspension as standard along with solid axle at the rear. The long-travel Bilstein dampers are optional fitment off the factory. Also present are optional semi-active hydraulic stabiliser bar providing more articulation and increased ramp angle.

Ford is also offering a new Terrain Management System featuring ‘G.O.A.T. – Go Over All-Terrain’ drive modes. So there are seven modes – Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl. The 4x4 can be shifted on the fly with electronic transfer case. What’s more, it also comes fitted with modern off-road assist programmes like low-speed off-road cruise control and an off-road turn assist function.

The Bronco isn’t bare bone on the inside either. The durable materials used in the cabin are joined by a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more than 1000 curated trail maps. It also gets powered windows, large seats, digital instrument cluster, climate control, and other modern amenities on the upright dashboard. And the cabin is personalisable as well with a different combination of materials and upholstery available along with more than 200 accessories.

Powering the new Bronco will be a choice of two engine options. The 2.3-litre Ecoboost four-cylinder engine producing 266bhp will be joined by a 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 producing 306bhp. Transmission is a Getrag-sourced seven-speed manual gearbox that features a crawl gear as standard, however, a 10-speed automatic is also available.

The new Ford Bronco can be pre-ordered now in America with deliveries stated to happen in 2021. It is expected to go on sale in the international markets as well, but we don’t expect the Bronco to reach our shores as yet, even though we want it badly too.