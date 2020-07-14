Please Tell Us Your City

730bhp Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series to break cover tomorrow

July 14, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- The Black Series is the most powerful production-Mercedes ever

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which packs 730bhp as per Merc’s teaser, is all set to be unveiled tomorrow.

Not only will the 730bhp output make the Black Series the most powerful production-Mercedes ever (other than the AMG One hypercar), its V8 motor pumps out more than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS’ 700bhp output. To give you some perspective, the GT Black Series’ 730bhp also happens to out-do the AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe’s output of 630bhp.

With the rise in power, it seems obvious that the torque will also see a considerable hike, from the 700Nm available in the GT R. This means that Merc-AMG engineers would’ve had to swing their magic wands on the current dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, for it to handle the extra torque.

Other than that, we’ll just have to wait till tomorrow for more details, so stay glued to the CarWale news section for everything you need to know.

