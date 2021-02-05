CarWale
    • Volkswagen Taigun spied testing on public roads; launch likely in mid-2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    - Expected to launch in mid-2021

    - Likely to be powered by petrol engine only

    Volkswagen Taigun is the German car manufacturer’s key to the mid-size SUV segment and is likely to be launched in India by mid-2021. The first test mules of the Taigun have been spotted testing on the public roads.

    Rear View

    Although the prototype appears to be covered completely under the sheets, we can spot the front portion of the car and it looks, unlike the butterfly-shaped grille as seen on its cousin Kushaq’s prototype. As we already know, the Taigun will be based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform which is being developed specifically for the Indian road conditions. To read about the top five things of the Taigun, click here

    Volkswagen plans to dominate the Indian market with a range of SUVs of which it has already introduced the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace. Further, the brand plans to bring back the five-seat Tiguan later this year which has also begun testing and you can read all about it here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Taigun, meanwhile, is expected to have square-shaped LED headlamps, two-slat chrome grille, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, and a dual-tone interior theme. It has also been listed on the company’s official website and you can read more about the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun here.

    As for the powertrain, it is likely to get two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI engine with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter could exclusively be mated to a seven-speed DSG unit. Upon its launch in the coming months, it will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Kia Seltos

