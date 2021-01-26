Volkswagen Taigun – Top-five things to expect

Back in 2018, Volkswagen had announced its plans to upgrade to the next phase after establishing itself in the premium and quality brand in India. Dubbed Volkswagen 2.0, the German car manufacturer’s future strategy was betting big on the new MQB-AO-IN platform, which is specifically developed for the Indian market. Volkswagen’s MQB platform is one of the most versatile platforms across the world, however engineering this versatility comes at a cost. The new-generation Polo which is based on the smallest MQB iteration, the MQB A0, is still turning out to be quite expensive in the Indian context. The MQB A0 IN platform developed by Volkswagen Group companies, will undercut the A0 in terms of costs and will be engineered to fit into the Indian equation.

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform with over 90 per cent localisation. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun –

Engine

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The former is likely to be paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter could be available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

Exterior

The Volkswagen Taigun was revealed last year and as seen in the images, the SUV borrows some design cues from the T-Roc. As compared to the Hyundai Creta, the Taigun is expected to sit on a longer wheelbase which might be in excess of 2,650mm. The fascia features a square-shaped LED headlight unit with integrated LED DRLs that are connected by the two slat chrome grille. The bumper gets blacked out wide air vents and fog lights with a silver bash plate at the bottom. Unlike most of the modern-day SUVs which feature a thick black cladding over the wheel arches, the Taigun features a proportionate and neatly designed layout. The side profile is further accentuated by the 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, roof rails, and the graphic design near the quarter glass panel that further enhances the overall aesthetics. The rear section features the eye-catching LED tail lamps running across the boot line with the Volkswagen emblem in the centre.

Features and Connectivity

The upcoming SUV will mostly get a contrasting interior colour option with a no fuss-cabin layout. The dashboard is expected to be adorned by a large touchscreen with Connectivity Suite for security and vehicle usage diagnosis. Additionally, the SUV will offer a multi-function steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control. As seen at the unveiling last year, the Taigun will offer generous and usable boot as compared to its rivals in the segment.

Safety

Depending on the variant, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to offer up to six airbags and tyre pressure monitor. The standard safety feature list includes ESC, hill hold control, rain and light sensor, cruise control and more. The higher variants will mostly offer numerous assistance systems.

Competition

Post launch, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The Kia Seltos is available in two petrol – 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre T-GDI turbo, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be priced between Rs 10-16 lakh.