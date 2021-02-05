CarWale
    • 2021 MG ZS EV to be launched in India on 8 February

    2021 MG ZS EV to be launched in India on 8 February

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Expected to get an updated feature list 

    - Likely to continue with the existing three phase permanent synchronous motor

    - Minimal design changes, if any 

    The updated MG ZS EV will be launched in India on 8 February, 2021. The 2021 model of the electric SUV from Morris Garages will get somewhat new and revised feature list. However, the overall exterior design is expected to remain vastly unchanged. 

    The current model of the MG ZS EV comes with a three phase permanent synchronous motor that is powered by a 44.5kWH battery producing 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The electric motor comes mated to an automatic transmission. The company claims that the current model offers a driving range of 340km on a full charge and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5-seconds. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes six-eight hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes. It is to be seen if the updated model will offer a better driving range. 

    Visually, the 2021 MG ZS EV might get a blink-and-miss exterior update, with mild tweaks to the grille, if any. The interior might get a new theme for freshness along with the new i-Smart connected car system which was first introduced in the recently launched 2021 MG Hector. More details about the 2021 MG ZS EV will be known post its official launch. 

    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 20.89 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
