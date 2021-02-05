2021 Maserati Ghibli range launched in India at Rs 1.15 crore

- New Ghibli Hybrid version introduced

- Powerful Trofeo variant added

Maserati has launched the 2021 Ghibli range of models at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India). The Ghibli will be available in three variants spread across six trims including a new Hybrid version and a powerful Trofeo variant with a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8.

The Ghibli was updated internationally a few months back in 2020 and has now landed on the Indian shores with its entire clan. The 2021 lineup gets a new face with a revised front grille, reworked air inlets and redesigned LED tail lamps. It gets all-LED adaptive matrix headlamps and sits on a comfortable set of 21-inch alloy wheels.

Maserati has stepped into the electrification game and introduced the mild hybrid in the Ghibli four-door sedan. It is also the most affordable model in the portfolio and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a 48V hybrid system. The result is 330bhp and 450Nm of torque with a top speed of 255kmph. The Hybrid can be had in the GranLusso and GranSport guise. The other highlights which set the Hybrid apart are the blue inserts on brake calipers, the C-pillar logo, air vents, and the stitching on the upholstery.

Meanwhile, the potent Trofeo version gets a Ferrari-sourced V8 churning out 580 horsepower and 730Nm of force. Power is sent to the rear wheels with an eight-speed ZF-derived automatic transmission. The Ghibli Trofeo takes just 4.3 seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill.

On the inside, the Ghibli upgrades to a bezel-less 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, soft-close doors with keyless entry, powered tailgate with kick sensor, and the new Maserati Connect. This enables the driver to keep an eye on the vehicle’s health data, avail emergency services, and a host of other convenience and security features. Also, the luxury sedan features a level-2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and has scored a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

The following is the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli.

Ghibli Hybrid Base - Rs 1.15 crore

Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso- Rs 1.42 crore

Ghibli Hybrid GranSport - Rs 1.38 crore

Ghibli V6 GranLusso - 1.55 crore

Ghibli V6 GranSport - 1.51 crore

Ghibli Trofeo - Rs 1.93 crore