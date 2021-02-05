New Citroen C5 Aircross pre-bookings to open in March 2021

- The Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in Q1 2021

- The model will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two variants

Citroen unveiled the India-spec C5 Aircross earlier this week, and production of the model commenced last month. The company has now revealed that it will commence pre-bookings for its first product in India in March 2021.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce a maximum power output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. To know all about the fuel efficiency figures and warranty details, click here.

Feature highlights of the new Citroen C5 Aircross will include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, hands-free electric tail gate, drive modes, cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, air purifier, electric parking brake, and a 12.3-inch customisable TFT instrument console. The model will be offered in two variants including Feel and Shine, the variant-wise features of which are available here.