    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Citroen C5 Aircross pre-bookings to open in March 2021

    - The Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in Q1 2021

    - The model will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two variants

    Citroen unveiled the India-spec C5 Aircross earlier this week, and production of the model commenced last month. The company has now revealed that it will commence pre-bookings for its first product in India in March 2021.

    The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce a maximum power output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. To know all about the fuel efficiency figures and warranty details, click here.

    Feature highlights of the new Citroen C5 Aircross will include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, hands-free electric tail gate, drive modes, cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, air purifier, electric parking brake, and a 12.3-inch customisable TFT instrument console. The model will be offered in two variants including Feel and Shine, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 25.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
