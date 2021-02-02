CarWale
    • Citroen C5 Aircross fuel efficiency figures and warranty details revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in India later this year

    - The model will be powered by a 175bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen commenced local production of the C5 Aircross in India ahead of its launch in the country that will take place later this year. The company recently revealed crucial details of the model, such as the specifications and variants, details of which you can read here.

    Under the hood, the India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will come paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission that will send power to the front wheels. This powertrain is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.60kmpl.

    The new Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. The brand will also offer a range of extended warranty options and maintenance packages, details of which are expected to be revealed closer to the launch of the model.

    The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately Rs 25 lakh to 32 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the model will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the Skoda Karoq.

