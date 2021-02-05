Ceat tyres upgrades Ceat Shoppes as customer service centres

- Ceat tyres has a network of more than 200 Shoppes across India

- The Ceat Shoppes network offers additional services such as wheel alignment and balancing

Ceat has recently updated its service centres, and the network, known as Ceat Shoppe, will now offer additional services to its customers. The company now has a network of more than 200 shoppes across the country.

Customers can call on the registered mobile number in the respective city to schedule their appointments. Additionally, customers can avail claim resolutions and replacement through the on-spot claim resolution service. Through the warranty registration, customers can take benefits of the extended special warranty on all Ceat PCR/UVR range. The Ceat Shoppes also provide services such as computerised wheel alignment, balancing, and nitrogen inflation.

The dealers of the Ceat Shoppes are connected via a dealer app that instantly gives them a claim resolution. This empowers the dealers to inspect and provide claim disposition on the spot.

Speaking at the introduction of additional benefits to the customers, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres, said, “At Ceat, we want our consumers to have a hassle-free experience when it comes to tyre purchase. When a customer purchases Ceat tyres, he is offered an unconditional warranty which offers them peace of mind. To compliment this, customers can now walk-in to any of our 200 registered outlets and get instant resolution in case of any service issues. We believe in the philosophy of Ceat, it helps. And we are proud to take one more step in this direction, whereby we are making the entire journey of our customer hassle-free.”