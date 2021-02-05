2021 MG ZS EV to be launched soon – What to expect?

- Likely to receive the updated i-SMART system with Hinglish voice commands

- No major design upgrades are expected and changes are expected to be limited to feature updates

Morris Garages has announced its plans to introduce the 2021 ZS EV in India on 8 February, 2021. The electric SUV was first launched in India in January 2020 and this will be its first update since its launch in the country. The company recently introduced the 2021 MG Hector with a set of cosmetic and feature updates to regenerate interest in the product. This time around with the 2021 MG ZS EV, we expect the changes to be limited to the feature list. Changes, if any to the exterior, might be limited to a mild update.

The recently launched 2021 MG Hector received the updated i-SMART system with Hinglish voice commands. This technology is now expected to be introduced in the 2021 MG ZS EV and will enable the vehicle to understand and respond to over 35 Hinglish commands that control in-car functions such as Sunroof (‘Khul Ja Sim Sim’), FM (‘FM Chalao’), AC (‘Temperature Kam kar do’), fan speed (‘fan speed badha do’ or ‘fan speed kum kar do’), and more. Additionally, the Hector now also get a new dual-tone champagne and black colour combination, and it is to be seen if the ZS EV will also receive a new interior theme for freshness.

Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to get the three-phase permanent synchronous motor that is powered by a 44.5kWH battery producing 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The electric motor comes mated to an automatic transmission. The company claims that the current model offers a driving range of 340km on a full charge and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5-seconds. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes six-eight hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes. It is to be seen if the updated model will offer a better driving range.

The overall dimensions will be retained and we do not expect any major technical changes or design updates for now. Complete details about the 2021 MG ZS EV will be known post its official unveiling in India on 8 February.