CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Upcoming CarWale reviews to go live from 28 to 31 March

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    526 Views
    Upcoming CarWale reviews to go live from 28 to 31 March

    MINI Countryman – First Drive Review – 28 March

    Earlier this month, Mini introduced the locally built five-door, 2021 Countryman, in India with a starting price of Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom). We got our hands on the top-spec Cooper S JCW Inspired trim to test whether it is a better buy than over the luxury sedans from its German counterparts falling in the same price range. Do read our first-drive review scheduled to go live tomorrow. 

    Hyundai Nios Turbo – Long Term Report - 29 March

    The Hyundai Nios Turbo with its 1.0-litre, three cylinder, direct injection petrol engine making 99bhp is a gem to drive. We have one in our long term fleet who likes to take on challenges, head-on, every day. Tune in to CarWale on 29 March for our long term review of the powerful hatch. Until then, you can read our first-drive review here or watch the video below. 

    Renault Triber AMT – Long Term Report - 30 March

    The Renault Triber MPV is priced aggressively as it manages to tape in within the four-metre scale. Couple the seven-seat practicality with the convenience of an automatic transmission and plenty of storage spaces, the Triber has been used extensively for our photo and video shoots. Having stayed with us for a few months, it’s time we give you an insight into the MPV with our long term report on 30 March.

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift – Pros and Cons - 31 March

    The Swift got benefitted from a new engine last year along with a handful of cosmetic changes and feature additions. However, will the new upgrades help the top-selling hatchback maintain its thrown in the highly competitive segment? We list out the pros and cons of the new Swift on the last day of the month, 31 March.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Renault
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Mini
    • Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • MINI Countryman
    • countryman
    • Triber
    • Renault Triber
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Maserati Ghibli - Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Upcoming CarWale reviews to go live from 28 to 31 March