Upcoming CarWale reviews to go live from 28 to 31 March

MINI Countryman – First Drive Review – 28 March

Earlier this month, Mini introduced the locally built five-door, 2021 Countryman, in India with a starting price of Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom). We got our hands on the top-spec Cooper S JCW Inspired trim to test whether it is a better buy than over the luxury sedans from its German counterparts falling in the same price range. Do read our first-drive review scheduled to go live tomorrow.

Hyundai Nios Turbo – Long Term Report - 29 March

The Hyundai Nios Turbo with its 1.0-litre, three cylinder, direct injection petrol engine making 99bhp is a gem to drive. We have one in our long term fleet who likes to take on challenges, head-on, every day. Tune in to CarWale on 29 March for our long term review of the powerful hatch. Until then, you can read our first-drive review here or watch the video below.

Renault Triber AMT – Long Term Report - 30 March

The Renault Triber MPV is priced aggressively as it manages to tape in within the four-metre scale. Couple the seven-seat practicality with the convenience of an automatic transmission and plenty of storage spaces, the Triber has been used extensively for our photo and video shoots. Having stayed with us for a few months, it’s time we give you an insight into the MPV with our long term report on 30 March.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift – Pros and Cons - 31 March

The Swift got benefitted from a new engine last year along with a handful of cosmetic changes and feature additions. However, will the new upgrades help the top-selling hatchback maintain its thrown in the highly competitive segment? We list out the pros and cons of the new Swift on the last day of the month, 31 March.