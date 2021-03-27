Lamborghini expects further sales growth with sustainability in 2021

- Good turnover and net profits

- Attributed to highly profitable models

- Car deliveries already scheduled for this year

Lamborghini has had its most profitable year despite the Coronavirus pandemic, and continues to see more profitability with more orders in 2021. The growing customisation of its products along with an ideal model mix has helped the carmaker pushed profitability to even higher levels.

In 2020, the United States remained to be its top market in terms of sales with 2,224 Lambos sold. Meanwhile, Germany gained the second spot with 607 cars delivered, and China came in close in the third position with 604 vehicles sold. Interestingly, the carmaker believes China will step up and grab the second position in 2021, knowing stronger sales have already been reported year over year.

It should be noted that Covid-19 had not reached pandemic proportions in the first two months of 2020. And now, the carmaker posting higher sales numbers for January and February 2021, speaks of a strong growth. What's more, Lamborghini says it has already covered customer orders for the next nine months of 2021.

Now, it goes without saying that the Lamborghini Urus was the SUV much in demand. It's also the diversification the manufacturer is having with the Urus that has helped it post good sales numbers. We've already seen the arrival of the Huracán STO. Now, this year, we'll also see two more products based on the iconic V12, the specifics of which we shall get to know over the course of the year.