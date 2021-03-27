CarWale
    Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine – Why should you buy it?

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine – Why should you buy it?

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the A-Class saloon in India with an introductory price starting at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This car is offered in three powertrain selections – two petrol and one diesel. Read further to find out why should you pick this saloon.

    What is good about it?

    If you need a luxury car for comfortable daily commutes and exciting weekend drives, the A-Class can serve both purposes. Also, it is a compact premium sedan hence easy to drive and park.

    Mercedes-Benz offers the car in three trim choices – A200, A200d and A 35 4MATIC. Every variant of the A-Class comes with a host of features such as all-LED headlights and taillights, auto-dimming ORVMs and a large electric sunroof. On the inside, there are two 10.25-inch screens – the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen with MBUX. Apart from that, the car also gets leather upholstery for seats including electronically adjustable front passenger seats, lumbar support and massage function. Moreover, there are four USB-C ports along with a wireless charging pad as well as two-zone climate control.

    The A 35 4MATIC version comes with an AMG package that includes adaptive suspension, sport seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, a 12 speaker Burmester sound system and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels.

    What’s not so good?

    You would expect a more powerful engine than the 1.3-litre turbo petrol from the luxury carmaker at this price bracket. This engine is capable but lacks the kind of performance one would expect from a car in this segment. Mercedes-Benz provides more powerful engine options in its home and global markets which we feel should have been offered for the India spec A-Class. Also, as you would have seen from our review there is limited legroom for the rear seat passengers.

    Specifications

    The A200’s 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission which produces 163hp and 250Nm torque. The A200d has a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed DCT gearbox churning out 150hp and 320Nm torque. Finally, the A 35 4 MATIC powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT unit which churns out 306hp and 400Nm torque.

    Which variant to buy?

    The A200d should be your choice because It is a strong engine and is guaranteed to offer more than enough grunt for everyday use. Also, since it is a diesel engine the A200d will be reasonably efficient and ultimately you are getting more performance and fuel economy in equal amount. It is priced at Rs 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom) means only one lakh more than the A200 petrol model and 15.34 lakh cheaper than the A 35 4 MATIC which is priced at 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Did you know?

    Mercedes-Benz offers up to 8 years unlimited kilometres warranty on engine and transmission as standard.

