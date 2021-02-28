Upcoming CarWale Reviews and Videos for 1 to 6 March

It’s the start of a new month tomorrow and we are excited to bring to you a bunch of first-drive reviews and videos in the coming week. We have driven two new cars – the A-Class Limousine and the BMW M340i, and will be publishing our first-drive reviews in a couple of days. Additionally, we will take you through the pros and cons of the BS6 Tata Tiago and the newly launched Nissan Magnite.

Upcoming Reviews

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine First-Drive Review – 1 March

The much-awaited Mercedes-Benz A-Class is almost here and will be launched in India on 25 March. It will be offered in India in three variants – petrol, diesel, and a powerful AMG version which will be assembled locally at the brand’s plant in Pune, details of which can be read here. We have already driven the sedan and our first-drive impressions will be out on 1 March at 11 am. Stay tuned.

BS6 Tata Tiago Pros and Cons – 2 March

Tata Motors has a strong vehicle portfolio with vehicles in almost every popular segment. The Tiago is one of the highest-selling hatchbacks for the Indian carmaker and the petrol powertrain was also updated earlier in 2020 to meet the BS6 emission norms. We have driven the updated Tiago and you can read our first-drive review here. This week on 2 March, we will list out the five positives and two negatives of the compact hatch.

Nissan Magnite Pros and Cons – 3 March

In a very short span of time, the Nissan Magnite has successfully cemented its position in the compact SUV category. Available with a choice of two petrol engines, two gearboxes, four variants, and eight exterior colour shades, the Magnite undercuts its rivals with aggressive prices. The first-drive review of the Magnite can be read here and having spent considerable time with the Magnite, we have chalked down the pros and cons of the new offering from the Japanese carmaker.

BMW 3 Series M340i First-Drive Review – 5 March

BMW will be strengthening its 3 Series lineup with a new enthusiast-oriented M340i variant. It will be powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine churning out some serious power figures. We have had a go in the M340i and the first-drive review will be out on 5 March at 12 pm.

Upcoming Videos

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine First-Drive Video Review – 1 March

The review of the A-Class is just a day away and along with the detailed review, you will be able to watch us in action with the luxury sedan on your YouTube channel – CarWale, tomorrow at 10 am.

Nissan Magnite - Performance - 3 March

We reviewed the Nissan Magnite for the first time a few months back. This time around we have pushed the compact SUV to its limits to squeeze out the performance from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. The video will be live on 3 March, until then, you can check our story on the real-world fuel efficiency of the Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT.

BMW 3 Series M340i First-Drive Video Review – 5 March

Scheduled to be launched in India on 10 March, we have already driven the performance version of the 3 Series in the form of the M340i. The first-drive review video will be published on our YouTube channel on 5 March, until then, read here to know what the M340i will bring to the table.

Volkswagen Polo – Everything you need to know - 7 March

The Polo has been around for over a decade now. However, overlooking its ageing exterior design, the hatchback from the German car manufacturer has undergone a heart transplant and the new 1.0-litre TSI engine now pumps out an impressive 109bhp. It is also offered in a more charming GT version, details of which can be read here. This week we will give you insights into all you need to know about the senior member of the hatchback segment.