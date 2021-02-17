Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT Real World Fuel Efficiency revealed

The Nissan Magnite had made quite a good impression when we drove it for the first time. In fact we got many questions about the car and at the top of the list was the Magnite’s fuel efficiency. So we decided to put Nissan’s new B-SUV through our rigorous fuel efficiency test to see how it does and while at it also see how the Magnite behaves in real world conditions.

How are we doing this?

We would be undertaking two tests- a city fuel efficiency run and highway fuel efficiency run and provide you with a combined figure. The Magnite that we are driving is equipped with Nissan’s 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo petrol engine producing 99bhp/152Nm and in this case mated to a CVT sending power to the front wheels.

Tanking up

So we’re going to start by topping up the Magnite. Now this is the 1.0-litre turbo with the CVT gearbox. The Magnite can take in 40 litres of this liquid gold. I say gold because the way petrol prices are soaring it’s nothing short of that!

Now Nissan claims that this Magnite with the turbo engine and the CVT gearbox gives out 17.7kmpl. However these are ARAI based figures and we are going to test it and find out how close we can get to it.

City Fuel efficiency

The concept of a city F.E run is to drive normally and avoid sudden acceleration or braking but also not to try and extract maximum fuel efficiency. After completing the test and refuelling the car, we got a city F.E of 12.22 kmpl. That’s actually not bad at all. Considering this is a CVT gearbox, we had the air conditioner on at all times and we traversed through some heavy bumper to bumper traffic.

Highway fuel efficiency

In the highway F.E test we kept the speed between 80-120kmph which is what we do in most situations. On the highway, we managed 17.4kmpl which is pretty good. So if we look at a combined figure, the Magnite Turbo CVT gives an efficiency of 14.81kmpl.

Conclusion

So there you have it. We have driven the Nissan Magnite again and given you the real world fuel efficiency figures. With figures like 12.22kmpl in the city and 17.4kmpl on the highways and not to mention the impressive performance on offer, the Magnite comes across as an impressive performer.