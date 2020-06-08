UAE-spec 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser spied

- Mild cosmetic and feature updates

- Likely to be the last update for the current generation model

Toyota Land Cruiser has earned its reputation of being the ship of the desert with its extraordinary offroad abilities, especially in the desert. Now, to the delight of off-road enthusiasts, fresh spy images have surfaced that reveal a fleet of new Toyota Land Cruiser facelifts waiting for dispatch at a Japanese port. It is believed that the updated lot of the Land Cruisers are due for arrival in the Gulf market.

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is likely to be last update for the current generation model before the new-generation model arrives, likely at a later due. The updated model gets mild cosmetic updates in the form of redesigned chrome grille, dual-tone front bumper with chrome inserts and twin-pod headlamps. Media reports indicate that the upcoming Land Cruiser facelift is likely to be called the ‘Final Edition’.

As for the interior, the new model is expected to get an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the SUV is expected to offer wireless charging and driver assistance system. Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to get a turbocharged six-cylinder engine or hybrid engine option. Currently, the SUV is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine.

There is no word on its debut in the Indian market and is unlikely to be launched here anytime soon.

