New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser teased; set to debut on 9 June

- The next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser will be powered by a set of V6 engines

- The model comes with updates to the exterior design and new features on the inside

The new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser has been spotted undisguised on multiple occasions, revealing crucial details of the upcoming model. Now, Toyota has officially teased the 2021 Land Cruiser ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 9 June.

As seen in the teaser image, we can confirm that the upcoming generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser will get a new set of wrap-around LED tail lights. A few other notable changes to the exterior design include a revised front grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, fog lights with chrome surrounds, and a more up-right tail-gate.

Inside, the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will come equipped with a large, freestanding infotainment system, physical buttons for the AC controls, and off-road capabilities, a twin-pod instrument cluster divided by a larger MID, and a sunroof.

Powering the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser will be a 3.5-litre petrol engine and a 3.3-litre diesel engine, both V6 units. The former is capable of producing 409bhp and 650Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 302bhp and 700Nm of torque.