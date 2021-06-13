New Toyota Land Cruiser is 200 kg lighter, more advanced than its predecessor

- Based on the new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, the LC300 is the first to be designed for a body-on-frame vehicle.

Toyota, as we know, recently took the covers off the all-new generation Land Cruiser. The globally acclaimed full-size SUV, codenamed LC 300, has taken a giant leap forward in technology and weight management. Toyota has revealed that the vehicle will go on sale later this year.

The engines, transmission and platform are all new and engineered to deliver a leap forward in performance both on-road and in off-road environments. Based on the new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, the LC300 is the first to be designed for a body-on-frame vehicle. The frame itself has been redesigned to save weight and improve its rigidity. Overall the new Land Cruiser is 200 kg lighter than its predecessor. New suspension systems have also been introduced.

The new Land Cruiser 300 is also the first Toyota to adopt a multi-terrain monitor, which gives the driver a real-time view of the road surface beneath and surrounding the vehicle and the position of the wheels. The Multi-Terrain Select system automatically judges the quality of the driving surface and adopts the most appropriate driving mode. The advances in driving dynamics and handling are supported by new V6 twin-turbo engines – a 3.5-litre petrol and a 3.3-litre diesel – aimed to offer similar levels of real-world performance as a conventional V8. Both are available with a new 10-speed automatic transmission.