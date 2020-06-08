Please Tell Us Your City

Discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, Scorpio and XUV500

June 08, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, Scorpio and XUV500

A few Mahindra dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts across the model range in June. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and various other discounts.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh which includes an exchange bonus. The XUV500 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All variants of the Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 while the S5 trim is offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra KUV100 NXT include an exchange bonus of Rs 29,000 across the variants. Additionally, the K2 trim is available with a cash discount of Rs 17,000 while the K4 trim is offered with a cash discount of Rs 23,000 and the K6 and K8 trims can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 38,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 petrol can be availed with cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the W4 trim, Rs 25,000 for the W6 MT trim and Rs 30,000 for the W8 and W8 (O) trim. Additionally, all variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. 

