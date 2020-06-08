Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe - Now in pictures

Fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe - Now in pictures

June 08, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
15461 Views
Write a comment
Fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe - Now in pictures

Hyundai quite recently unveiled the fourth-generation Santa Fe globally. This SUV gets an updated styling and new features, just in time for the 20th anniversary celebration of the carmaker's longest-running SUV yet. This is the latest iteration of the Santa Fe to get premium updates along with new hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Let's took a look at the picture gallery of this enhanced version that continues to be Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe.

Hyundai Exterior

The ‘Santa Fe’ brand is familiar in Europe since 2001. This D-segment SUV has been well-acclaimed for its roominess, comfort, a functional cabin design and comprehensive standard features.

Hyundai Exterior

Now, this new Santa Fe also promises all of this along with a set of changes that keep it up-to-date with people's tastes. Synonymous to this, is the SUV's front bumper housing a trapezoidal air dam.

Hyundai Exterior

All changes are according to Hyundai's new design language. In fact, the vehicle now sports a redesigned big chrome grille flanked by twin-pod headlamps.

Hyundai Exterior

Look closely how interesting the design of the T-shaped LED daytime running lights is. Though these are separate LED units, they are symmetrically aligned and look seamless.

Hyundai Exterior

At the rear, this fourth-gen Santa Fe gets wraparound tail lamp clusters. These are also integrated with T-shaped LEDs and also an LED light bar giving it a striking appearance.

Hyundai Exterior

Its dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts with a minimal design. There's even a reflector strip that runs across the width of the bumper without making it look busy.

Hyundai Exterior

Its macho looks are further accentuated by roof rails, a rear roof spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels. Still, small elements like the shark fin antenna give it a sporty touch.

Hyundai Exterior

Inside the SUV's cabin is an updated interior boasting of soft-touch materials. It features a shift-by-wire system with the gear shift buttons positioned on the centre console.

Hyundai Interior

Another USP is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with many connectivity features like pre-loaded maps, satellite-based voice-guided navigation and a rear camera display.

Hyundai Interior

Lest we forget, there's also a Terrain Mode selector knob on the centre console. It features three different Terrain modes - sand, snow and mud.

Hyundai Engine Bay

What's more, there are four drive modes as well including Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart. The latter mode automatically recognises the driving style and selects a mode according to throttle inputs.

Hyundai Exterior
  • Fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

691 Likes
113402 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in