Fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe - Now in pictures

Hyundai quite recently unveiled the fourth-generation Santa Fe globally. This SUV gets an updated styling and new features, just in time for the 20th anniversary celebration of the carmaker's longest-running SUV yet. This is the latest iteration of the Santa Fe to get premium updates along with new hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Let's took a look at the picture gallery of this enhanced version that continues to be Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe.

The ‘Santa Fe’ brand is familiar in Europe since 2001. This D-segment SUV has been well-acclaimed for its roominess, comfort, a functional cabin design and comprehensive standard features.

Now, this new Santa Fe also promises all of this along with a set of changes that keep it up-to-date with people's tastes. Synonymous to this, is the SUV's front bumper housing a trapezoidal air dam.

All changes are according to Hyundai's new design language. In fact, the vehicle now sports a redesigned big chrome grille flanked by twin-pod headlamps.

Look closely how interesting the design of the T-shaped LED daytime running lights is. Though these are separate LED units, they are symmetrically aligned and look seamless.

At the rear, this fourth-gen Santa Fe gets wraparound tail lamp clusters. These are also integrated with T-shaped LEDs and also an LED light bar giving it a striking appearance.

Its dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts with a minimal design. There's even a reflector strip that runs across the width of the bumper without making it look busy.

Its macho looks are further accentuated by roof rails, a rear roof spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels. Still, small elements like the shark fin antenna give it a sporty touch.

Inside the SUV's cabin is an updated interior boasting of soft-touch materials. It features a shift-by-wire system with the gear shift buttons positioned on the centre console.

Another USP is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with many connectivity features like pre-loaded maps, satellite-based voice-guided navigation and a rear camera display.

Lest we forget, there's also a Terrain Mode selector knob on the centre console. It features three different Terrain modes - sand, snow and mud.

What's more, there are four drive modes as well including Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart. The latter mode automatically recognises the driving style and selects a mode according to throttle inputs.