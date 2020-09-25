Toyota Urban Cruiser launched: Why should you buy?

Toyota makes a debut in the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Urban Cruiser. The vehicle is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. The Urban Cruiser offers three variants to pick from – Mid, High, and Premium. Also, it is available in monotone and dual tone colour options. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser.

What’s good about it?

All three variants are available in manual and automatic transmission options. All automatic variants receive an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator. The standard safety feature list includes – dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Advanced Body Structure (TECT Body), speed-sensitive auto door lock, anti-pinch driver-side power window, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, reverse parking camera with an infographic display and more.

What’s not so good?

The dual-tone colour option, two tweeters, and adjustable shoulder anchor for front seat belt is limited to the top-spec variant. The automatic variants with lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator attract a premium of up to Rs 1.50 lakh over the manual variants.

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec Premium variant is a good option to buy. For an additional cost of Rs 65,000 over the mid-level High variant and dual tone colour options, it gets additional features, such as – auto headlamps, adjustable shoulder anchor for front seat belt, reverse parking camera, LED front fog lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels with centre cap, front sliding armrest with storage, leather wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters, cooled glove box, and more.

Specification

Petrol

1.5-litre – 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual and four-speed automatic

Fuel efficiency – Manual: 17.03kmpl, Automatic: 18.76kmpl

Did you know?

The rustic brown colour is a Toyota exclusive monotone option. The special dual-tone colours – rustic brown with sizzling black roof, and groovy orange with sunny white roof.