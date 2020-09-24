Kia Sonet GTX+ diesel automatic and petrol DCT variants launched at Rs 12.89 lakh

- The Kia Sonet GTX+ variant is available in four trims

- The model was launched in India last week; with prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh

Last week, Kia announced the prices for the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India, starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). At the time, the company did not reveal the prices for the top-end automatic variants of the model.

Now, Kia Motors India has revealed the prices of the Sonet GTX+ automatic variants, priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The prices for the GTX+ diesel automatic trim and the GTX+ petrol automatic trim are the same. To know all the variant-wise features of the Kia Sonet, click here.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet GTX+ trim is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, capable of producing 112bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter is paired to a seven-speed DCT unit that produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. The Sonet GTX+ trim is also offered with a manual transmission for both the powertrains, with the latter featuring a six-speed iMT unit and the former receiving a six-speed manual unit. We have driven the Sonet and you can read our review here.