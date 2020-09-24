CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet GTX+ diesel automatic and petrol DCT variants launched at Rs 12.89 lakh

    Kia Sonet GTX+ diesel automatic and petrol DCT variants launched at Rs 12.89 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,701 Views
    Kia Sonet GTX+ diesel automatic and petrol DCT variants launched at Rs 12.89 lakh

    - The Kia Sonet GTX+ variant is available in four trims

    - The model was launched in India last week; with prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh

    Last week, Kia announced the prices for the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India, starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). At the time, the company did not reveal the prices for the top-end automatic variants of the model.

    Now, Kia Motors India has revealed the prices of the Sonet GTX+ automatic variants, priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The prices for the GTX+ diesel automatic trim and the GTX+ petrol automatic trim are the same. To know all the variant-wise features of the Kia Sonet, click here.

    Under the hood, the Kia Sonet GTX+ trim is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, capable of producing 112bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter is paired to a seven-speed DCT unit that produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. The Sonet GTX+ trim is also offered with a manual transmission for both the powertrains, with the latter featuring a six-speed iMT unit and the former receiving a six-speed manual unit. We have driven the Sonet and you can read our review here.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia
    Sonet
    ₹ 6.72 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.50 Lakh
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thSEP
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars