Volkswagen ID.4 production model globally revealed

- Based on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB)

- Volkswagen claims that the design element is inspired by nature

Post much wait, Volkswagen has unveiled the world’s first fully electric SUV, the ID.4. The Volkswagen ID.4 measures 4.58 metres and uses Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) architecture. The electric SUV has athletic proportions for an ultra-modern appearance. The company claims that the design element is inspired by nature and guarantees good aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.28.

Design

The headlights and taillight clusters are equipped with light-emitting diodes. The interactive IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are even more progressive, as they welcome drivers with swivelling lens modules and generate an intelligently controlled main beam. These headlights have been paired with the new 3D LED tail light clusters. The tail light is particularly homogeneous and lights up in an intensive red colour. The large wheels with a diameter of up to 21-inches underline the vehicle’s character.

Interior

Volkswagen claims that the vehicle cleverly divides space for occupants and technology. The colours and materials offer a homely feel, and the interior space matches up to the conventional SUVs. The vehicle offers boot capacity ranging from 543 to 1,575 litres. The ID.4 is equipped with an electrically driven boot lid, roof railing, and a towing bracket.

The electric SUV’s operating concept does not depend on physical buttons and switches. It is based on two displays – one of which diagonally measures up to 12 inches and features touch functionality – as well as ‘Hello ID.’ natural voice control. The new ID.Light, a narrow light strip under the windscreen, intuitively supports drivers.

An augmented reality head-up display is optionally available to blend a host of displays with reality. For instance, navigation arrows telling drivers to turn off are projected onto the road surface in exactly the right lane. The Discover Pro navigation system brings We Connect Start online services on board. The ‘IQ.Drive’ assist systems make driving an even more relaxed experience and this particularly applies to Travel Assist. The software and the hardware in the ID.4 have been designed as part of a completely new architecture, enabling the customers to download updates to the car after the purchase.

Performance

The Volkswagen ID.4 is powered by a 201bhp producing electric motor, positioned at the rear axle. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds and attain a top speed of 160kmph. The ID.4 can be recharged with direct current to offer a driving range of 320kms (as per WLTP, at 125 kW) at a DC quick-charging station in around 30 minutes.

Together with the ID. models, Volkswagen is introducing a complete package for convenient, connected, and sustainable charging of electric cars under the name, ‘We Charge’. This offers the ideal solution for any situation – whether you are at home, out and about, or on a long journey.