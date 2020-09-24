CarWale
    MG Gloster variant details revealed ahead of launch next month

    MG Gloster variant details revealed ahead of launch next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Gloster variant details revealed ahead of launch next month

    - MG Gloster to be offered in four trims

    - Customers can choose between six-seat and seven-seat configurations

    MG Motor India revealed the technical specifications, details, and features of the Gloster earlier today, details of which are available here. The company has also begun accepting bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 1 lakh ahead of its launch in October 2020.

    MG has now revealed the variant details and colour options of the Gloster full-size SUV. The model will be available in four trims that include Smart, Sharp, Savvy, and Super. The Smart, Sharp, and Savvy trim will be offered in the six-seat configuration while the Sharp and Super will be offered in the seven-seat configuration. Customers will also have the option of four colours including Metal Black, Agate Red, Warm White, and Metal Ash.

    Under the hood of the MG Gloster will be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque, paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model will also receive a shift-on-fly 4WD system and a terrain selection system.

    The upcoming MG Gloster will feature an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning system, and auto park assist. The model will also be equipped with 71 connected car features available through the iSmart connectivity suite. Upon launch, the Gloster will rival the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and the Isuzu MU-X.

