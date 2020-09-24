CarWale
    Land Rover Defender to officially debut in India on 15 October

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    484 Views
    - Will be available in 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles

    - To be offered in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE, and the First Edition

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp/400Nm

    Land Rover will cross a significant milestone in India with the launch of the Defender on 15 October, 2020. The rugged off-road SUV will be available in 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles, and five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition. Back in February, we had revealed the starting price for the Land Rover Defender at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the SUV commenced earlier this year and the deliveries were slated to begin from August. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the timelines have moved to mid-October. 

    Land Rover Defender Left Side View

    The Land Rover Defender features short overhangs, higher ground clearance, and upright front and rear elevations. The SUV will be available in seven colour options – pangea green, gondwana stone, indus silver, tasman blue, eiger grey, santorini black, and fuji white. The raised bonnet, a neatly sculpted grille, and squared LED headlamps add to the rugged character. The rear section gets a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate with vertically stacked squared LED taillamps on either side. Customers can choose from nine wheel options, which are available in two sizes - 18-inch and 20-inch. To learn more about the variants, click here

    Land Rover Defender Rear view

    The upcoming Land Rover Defender will get a practical and basic dashboard layout, featuring only a large touchscreen infotainment in the centre with sleek rectangular air vents on the top. It will get a highly durable textured powder coated structural surface that extends to the steering wheel and the doors. Except for the base variant which gets an analogue instrument cluster, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Depending on the variant, the Defender is available with a jump seat in the front row, driver assist pack, folding fabric roof, sliding panoramic roof, fixed metal roof and more. 

    Mechanically, the Land Rover Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine of the Ingenium family that produces 296bhp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm between 1,500-4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to automatic transmission that powers the all-wheel driveline.

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 87.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 87.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 80.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 90.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 84.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 81.09 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 84.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 77.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 78.65 Lakh
