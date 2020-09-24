Land Rover Defender to officially debut in India on 15 October

- Will be available in 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles

- To be offered in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE, and the First Edition

- Powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp/400Nm

Land Rover will cross a significant milestone in India with the launch of the Defender on 15 October, 2020. The rugged off-road SUV will be available in 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles, and five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition. Back in February, we had revealed the starting price for the Land Rover Defender at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the SUV commenced earlier this year and the deliveries were slated to begin from August. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the timelines have moved to mid-October.

The Land Rover Defender features short overhangs, higher ground clearance, and upright front and rear elevations. The SUV will be available in seven colour options – pangea green, gondwana stone, indus silver, tasman blue, eiger grey, santorini black, and fuji white. The raised bonnet, a neatly sculpted grille, and squared LED headlamps add to the rugged character. The rear section gets a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate with vertically stacked squared LED taillamps on either side. Customers can choose from nine wheel options, which are available in two sizes - 18-inch and 20-inch. To learn more about the variants, click here.

The upcoming Land Rover Defender will get a practical and basic dashboard layout, featuring only a large touchscreen infotainment in the centre with sleek rectangular air vents on the top. It will get a highly durable textured powder coated structural surface that extends to the steering wheel and the doors. Except for the base variant which gets an analogue instrument cluster, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Depending on the variant, the Defender is available with a jump seat in the front row, driver assist pack, folding fabric roof, sliding panoramic roof, fixed metal roof and more.

Mechanically, the Land Rover Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine of the Ingenium family that produces 296bhp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm between 1,500-4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to automatic transmission that powers the all-wheel driveline.