New BMW M3 and M4 revealed alongside their Competition guise

- Market launch in March 2021

- Developed alongside M4 GT race car

BMW is in the news for its newest reveals, and this time not for the right reasons. The Bavarian carmaker has a sports sedan in its line-up which has been renowned to be the ultimate driver’s machine for almost four decades.

Yes, we are talking about the M3. In its sixth-generation now, the BMW M3, and its two-door version M4, are here in their newest avatar. But that gaping front grille is dividing opinions to such an extent that the masses are ready to disregard the rest of the car with it.

But let’s take a look at the rest of the car, before talking about the grille. Behind the grille, err..., under the bonnet is a new and revamped 3.0-litre, straight-six, twin-turbocharged engine which has breached the 500bhp mark for the first time. Making 503bhp and 650Nm, the high‑revving motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic in the cars wearing the Competition badge.

However, also available in the standard guise is a six-speed manual gearbox. BMW does listen to its purists then. But on the downside, the iconic RWD setup of the M3 now witnesses an introduction of the xDrive AWD configuration.

Hardware changes include sports exhaust system with electrically operated flaps, Active M differential, Adaptive M suspension, Servotronic steering, wider axles both fore and aft, and better braking system. The M compound brakes are standard, while the M carbon-ceramic brakes are optional.

Also, the dynamic stability control (DSC), for the first time, integrates the wheel slip limitation and the M traction control is adjustable through 10 stages.

On the inside, the sporty cabin gets focused carbon bucket seats in the M4, while the ones on the M3 appear to be more comfort-oriented. We also see the M-specific buttons, finished in red colour, positioned on the steering wheel.

The pair also gets other creature comforts like HUD, air-con, Merino leather and Alcantara upholstery, and an all-digital cockpit. There’s a whole list of driver’s and safety hardware integrated into the pair so that you can emerge safely on the other side, even after acting like a nut behind the steering wheel.

As for the exterior styling, we love the rear of both the cars – which are now distinct to each other. The M4 gets a sleeker pair of taillights (like 8 Coupe) compared to the 3 Series inspired ones on the M3. The quad-exhaust on the muscular bumper makes things look even more handsome.

The profile and rest of the design elements of the M3 and M4 are characteristic too. And that makes them instantly recognisable. But it will take a long time for us to acquire a taste for that front grille design.