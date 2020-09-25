CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG variant achieves 3 lakh unit sales milestone

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG variant achieves 3 lakh unit sales milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG variant achieves 3 lakh unit sales milestone

    - The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is currently in its third generation

    - The model is powered by 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG variant has surpassed the 3 lakh unit mark in sales. The model, which is currently in its third generation, is said to be a repeat buy for over 24 per cent of its customers.

    The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is offered with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines. Both the engines are paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit while the CNG variant is available only with the 1.0-litre mill. Based on Heartect platform that underpins various Maruti Suzuki models such as the Baleno, Swift, and S-Presso, the Wagon R comes equipped with a range of safety features such as a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belts reminder, speed alert system, and rear parking sensors as standard.

    Speaking on the feat, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Constantly featured amongst India’s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, the Wagon R has over 24 lakh happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top five best-selling cars in India since 2000. The milestone of 3 lakh sales of the Wagon R S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers. Maruti Suzuki has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers. We take this opportunity to thank our trusted customers for their relentless support to make the Wagon R S-CNG the largest selling CNG fuelled car in India.”

    Maruti Suzuki
    Wagon R
