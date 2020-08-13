Toyota Urban Cruiser launch campaign theme revealed

- Launch campaign theme is ‘Respect’

- Bookings will open by end of August

- To be launched during the festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revealed the theme of the launch campaign – ‘Respect’, for the soon to be launched Urban Cruiser. The Japanese vehicle manufacturer claims that the campaign is aimed at inspiring the young age buyers and stems from the target audience’s aspiration for early success in life. The bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will open by the end of August and will be launched in the festive season.

The upcoming compact SUV is jointly developed with Suzuki and is believed to be based on the Vitara Brezza. As compared to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to get fresh design updates in the form of a new grille, alloy wheels and Toyota badging along with new features.

Under the hood, the Urban Cross will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. More details about the vehicle will be known in the days to come.