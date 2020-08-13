CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Amaze surpasses 4 lakh sales milestone in India

    Honda Amaze surpasses 4 lakh sales milestone in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    665 Views
    Honda Amaze surpasses 4 lakh sales milestone in India

    - The Honda Amaze was originally introduced in April 2013

    - More than 20% of the second-gen model sales account for automatic variants

    Honda Cars India has revealed that 4 lakh units of the Amaze compact sedan have been sold since the introduction of the model in 2013. The Amaze, which is now in its second-generation, is currently said to be the company’s largest selling model in the country.

    The first-gen Honda Amaze was launched in April 2013 and registered a sale of 2.6 lakh units until March 2018. The second generation of the model has recorded a sale of 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in May 2018. Tier I markets have contributed to almost 44% of the overall volumes while Tier II and Tier III combined drive its 56% sales. With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatic variants in the Amaze has also increased from 9% in the first generation to more than 20% in the second generation model.

    Honda Amaze Right Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain options on the Honda Amaze include BS-6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Both the motors are paired to a five-speed manual unit as standard while the CVT unit is available as an option.

    Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped Amaze to become a popular brand across markets. It’s a contemporary sedan that not only matches but exceeds customer expectations and this milestone is a testimony that the Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers. With 42% first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it’s a great choice as a first car for customers which offers the status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget.”

    • Honda
    • Honda Amaze
    • Amaze
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.37 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.43 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.91 Lakh
    • Honda-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra Marazzo BS6

    Mahindra Marazzo BS6

    ₹ 12 - 18 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - August 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars