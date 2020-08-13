Honda Amaze surpasses 4 lakh sales milestone in India

- The Honda Amaze was originally introduced in April 2013

- More than 20% of the second-gen model sales account for automatic variants

Honda Cars India has revealed that 4 lakh units of the Amaze compact sedan have been sold since the introduction of the model in 2013. The Amaze, which is now in its second-generation, is currently said to be the company’s largest selling model in the country.

The first-gen Honda Amaze was launched in April 2013 and registered a sale of 2.6 lakh units until March 2018. The second generation of the model has recorded a sale of 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in May 2018. Tier I markets have contributed to almost 44% of the overall volumes while Tier II and Tier III combined drive its 56% sales. With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatic variants in the Amaze has also increased from 9% in the first generation to more than 20% in the second generation model.

Powertrain options on the Honda Amaze include BS-6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Both the motors are paired to a five-speed manual unit as standard while the CVT unit is available as an option.

Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped Amaze to become a popular brand across markets. It’s a contemporary sedan that not only matches but exceeds customer expectations and this milestone is a testimony that the Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers. With 42% first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it’s a great choice as a first car for customers which offers the status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget.”