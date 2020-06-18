Toyota suspends production at Bidadi plant after two employees test positive for COVID-19

- Toyota had restarted operations at the plant on 26 May after the lockdown was lifted

- Two employees who tested positive for the virus had last attended work on 7 June and 16 June

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has suspended production after two of its employees tested positive for the Coronavirus. The company had resumed operations on 26 May after the lockdown due to COVID-19 was lifted.

Toyota had partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the Strategic Business Units (SBU) office staff at Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to work from home. However, despite all such measures, two employees at the Bidadi plant tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 June. The said employees had last attended work on 7 June and 16 June.

As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, TKM has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local Government authorities. Operations at TKM plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant.

TKM has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority in mind, the brand will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities.