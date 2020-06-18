Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota suspends production at Bidadi plant after two employees test positive for COVID-19

Toyota suspends production at Bidadi plant after two employees test positive for COVID-19

June 18, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
497 Views
Write a comment
Toyota suspends production at Bidadi plant after two employees test positive for COVID-19

- Toyota had restarted operations at the plant on 26 May after the lockdown was lifted

- Two employees who tested positive for the virus had last attended work on 7 June and 16 June

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has suspended production after two of its employees tested positive for the Coronavirus. The company had resumed operations on 26 May after the lockdown due to COVID-19 was lifted.

Toyota had partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the Strategic Business Units (SBU) office staff at Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to work from home. However, despite all such measures, two employees at the Bidadi plant tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 June. The said employees had last attended work on 7 June and 16 June.

As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, TKM has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local Government authorities. Operations at TKM plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant.

TKM has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority in mind, the brand will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities.

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Glanza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.55 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.38 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.2 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.83 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1640 Likes
177132 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3642 Likes
342256 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in