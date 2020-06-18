Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • LuxeCamper MotorHome unveiled in India

LuxeCamper MotorHome unveiled in India

June 18, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
417 Views
Write a comment
LuxeCamper MotorHome unveiled in India

- LuxeCamper MotorHomes is an ARAI approved model

- The company is currently offering its services only in Karnataka

Campervan Camps and Holidays India, a Bengaluru based start-up, has introduced India’s first commercially approved premium Motorhome, LuxeCamper. The company will offer vacation on wheels to various destinations in the country.

Rear Seats

The LuxeCamper has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India as per AIS 124 standards. These Motorhomes feature living and sleeping areas designed within a compact space that can accommodate up to four people. A few other highlights include a lounge at the rear-end that doubles up as a queen bed, along with a motorised suspended queen bed at the front, a wardrobe and thermal controls for both heating and cooling. Also on offer is a fully functional kitchenette that comes with an induction, stove and gas hobs, toaster, electric kettle, a microwave oven as well as a fridge and freezer.

Left Side View

Powered by rooftop solar panels, the LuxeCampers use solar energy for charging the inverter batteries and powering all the equipments. The model is also fitted with a skylight, five bi-directional fans, hot/cold shower, modern toilet, two smart televisions and a Bluetooth music system. Safety features on the LuxeCamper include 360-degree cameras, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, speed governor and a GPS tracker. Additionally, these Motorhomes offer 4G Wi-Fi, 230V A/C power sockets, USB charging points, outdoor barbecue connection, external shower and a bicycle rack.

Rear Seats

The company has partnered with small lodges, homestays and select campsites of Jungle Lodges and Resorts at numerous destinations, for halting the LuxeCampers and camping. These camping locations are situated near beaches, historical monuments, hill stations and wildlife safari spots. Currently, it provides travel experiences to locations in Karnataka and will expand to rest of the country soon. As part of the initial trails offered, the company has tied-up for camping sites at locations such as Aanejari, Bandipur, Bheemeshwari, Hampi, Kabini, Kodagu, Kudremukha, Sadashivgad, Sakleshpur, Sakrebyle and Sitanandi.

  • LuxeCamper
  • LuxeCamper MotorHome
  • MotorHome
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

692 Likes
113520 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in