LuxeCamper MotorHome unveiled in India

Campervan Camps and Holidays India, a Bengaluru based start-up, has introduced India’s first commercially approved premium Motorhome, LuxeCamper. The company will offer vacation on wheels to various destinations in the country.

The LuxeCamper has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India as per AIS 124 standards. These Motorhomes feature living and sleeping areas designed within a compact space that can accommodate up to four people. A few other highlights include a lounge at the rear-end that doubles up as a queen bed, along with a motorised suspended queen bed at the front, a wardrobe and thermal controls for both heating and cooling. Also on offer is a fully functional kitchenette that comes with an induction, stove and gas hobs, toaster, electric kettle, a microwave oven as well as a fridge and freezer.

Powered by rooftop solar panels, the LuxeCampers use solar energy for charging the inverter batteries and powering all the equipments. The model is also fitted with a skylight, five bi-directional fans, hot/cold shower, modern toilet, two smart televisions and a Bluetooth music system. Safety features on the LuxeCamper include 360-degree cameras, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, speed governor and a GPS tracker. Additionally, these Motorhomes offer 4G Wi-Fi, 230V A/C power sockets, USB charging points, outdoor barbecue connection, external shower and a bicycle rack.

The company has partnered with small lodges, homestays and select campsites of Jungle Lodges and Resorts at numerous destinations, for halting the LuxeCampers and camping. These camping locations are situated near beaches, historical monuments, hill stations and wildlife safari spots. Currently, it provides travel experiences to locations in Karnataka and will expand to rest of the country soon. As part of the initial trails offered, the company has tied-up for camping sites at locations such as Aanejari, Bandipur, Bheemeshwari, Hampi, Kabini, Kodagu, Kudremukha, Sadashivgad, Sakleshpur, Sakrebyle and Sitanandi.