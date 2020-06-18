Please Tell Us Your City

India-made Renault Triber spied in Europe

June 18, 2020, 05:54 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
95 Views
Write a comment
India-made Renault Triber spied in Europe

- Spotted in Europe for the first time 

- Likely to be imported in Europe for research and development

Renault’s popular selling vehicle in India, the Triber has been spotted in Europe. The Right-Hand Drive (RHD) version is manufactured at the Chennai facility in India. It is believed that the India-made model is likely to be imported in Europe for research and development. The Triber in its current form is unlikely to be launched in Europe as it does not comply with Euro NCAP norms. Media reports indicate that the company is working on an electric car project that will be based on the CMF-A platform. 

The India-made Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A+ platform. The seven-seat vehicle is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder ENERGY petrol engine that produces 71bhp at 6,250Nm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The vehicle gets a five-speed manual transmission and AMT option that was recently introduced. The vehicle offers 30 class-leading features like EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED instrument cluster, twin AC with vents in second and third row, styled flex wheels, high ground clearance of 182mm, eight-inch touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system and more.

Photo Source: RA

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.97 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.69 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

