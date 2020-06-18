Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: All you need to know

- Available with BS6 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

- Available in two variants - GLS 400d 4MATIC and GLS 450 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz has launched the third-generation GLS in India in two variants – GLS 400d 4MATIC and GLS 450 4MATIC. Both the variants are currently on sale at an introductory price of Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India, except Kerala). The newly launched SUV is larger than its predecessor by 77mm in length and 22mm in width. Moreover, the wheelbase is now longer by 60mm and the legroom in the second row has now increased by 87mm.

The new GLS gets a proportionate design with just the right amount of cuts and curves all around the vehicle. The masculine fascia is highlighted in the form of an upright radiator grille and chrome-plated underguard in the front apron with the bone-shaped air inlet grille. The bonnet is accentuated with two powerdomes. The GLS has Multibeam LED headlamps as standard, with a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp. The daytime running lights with three LED segments underline the status of the GLS as the S-Class of SUVs. The rear taillights get the unique signature LED pattern along with distinctive bulges on the tailgate and twin trapezoidal finished exhaust tips.

Alongside the premium leather upholstery for the interior, the GLS also features high-gloss anthracite lime wood trim to enhance the overall esthetics. The SUV gets Thermotronic five-zone automatic climate control and the new multifunction sports steering wheel comes wrapped in Nappa leather. The expression interior package further enhances the experience with 64 colour ambient lighting. The other features highlights of the GLS are – memory package front with seat kinetics, rear comfort package plus with extended centre console and luxury head restraints, electric sun blinds in the rear doors, front passenger seat operation from rear, electrically adjustable second row and easy entry system for third row seats. Moreover, the new GLS also offers the one-touch operation for electrically folding seat backrests in second and third row, Airmatic level control for unloading heavy luggage, and Easy-Pack tailgate and luggage cover.

As for entertainment needs, the GLS gets 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit with touch, Burmester surround sound system, MBUX multimedia system, rear seat entertainment, front and rear wireless charging, MBUX rear tablet, Mercedes me connect and additional USB ports in the rear. The vehicle gets the Mercedes Me Connect App with an all-new user interface and a new Mercedes me Service App that offers seamless online appointment booking. The new interface is sharper and easier to consume and the new map interface comes with colored 3D map layouts. It also has biometric ID access for unlocking the car. The NTG 6 navigation system with MBUX will now feature Corona Testing Centres as Points of Interest (POI) for customers. All Mercedes-Benz Mmc customers can now find out COVID-19 testing centres as POI in the navigation. MBUX will also be able to show the direction to Corona testing centers in select cities as a POI.

Mechanically, the GLS 400d 4MATIC is powered by 2,925cc in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 325bhp at 700Nm of torque. The diesel version sprints from 0-100kmph in 6.3-seconds. The GLS 450 4MATIC is powered by a 2,999cc petrol engine that generates 362bhp and 500Nm of torque. The petrol variant also gets the EQ Boost function that produces an additional 22bhp and 250Nm of torque. The petrol GLS is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.2-seconds.

In terms of safety, the Mercedes-Benz GLS gets nine airbags, Active Park Assist with 360 degree surround view camera, Driver Assistant system – blind-spot assist and active brake assist, Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR), off-road ABS and car wash function.

The new Mercedes me App with intuitive user interface is being rolled-out for all Mercedes me connect owners starting 1 July 2020. The consumers only need to upgrade their existing Mmc apps once they receive a notification on their current app.