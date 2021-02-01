Toyota retails 11,126 units in January 2021

- Toyota-Suzuki alliance surpasses 50,000 unit sales

- Records 92 per cent growth in domestic sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has sold 11,126 units of in the month of January 2021. These numbers are 92 per cent higher than the sales recorded in the same period last year which stood at 5,804 units.

Along with this impressive growth, the Toyota-Suzuki coalition has registered total sales of over 50,000 units. The first model launched under the association was the Toyota Glanza which was based on Maruti's premium hatchback - Baleno. This was followed by the sub-four metre compact SUV, Urban Cruiser launched in September 2020. Both these models have helped the Japanese car maker foray into new segments. Additionally, Toyota also introduced the facelift versions of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner facelift in the previous months. You can read more about the Innova Crysta facelift and the Toyota Fortuner facelift here.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President TKM said, “The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise. We launched the new Fortuner and Legender in the New Year to cater to the growing aspirations of our loyal customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance. We are humbled by the tremendous customer response for both the models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago. Moreover, the new Innova Crysta launched in November last year, has also received an overwhelming response from the market.