CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota retails 11,126 units in January 2021

    Toyota retails 11,126 units in January 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    856 Views
    Toyota retails 11,126 units in January 2021

    - Toyota-Suzuki alliance surpasses 50,000 unit sales 

    - Records 92 per cent growth in domestic sales 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has sold 11,126 units of in the month of January 2021. These numbers are 92 per cent higher than the sales recorded in the same period last year which stood at 5,804 units.  

    Action

    Along with this impressive growth, the Toyota-Suzuki coalition has registered total sales of over 50,000 units. The first model launched under the association was the Toyota Glanza which was based on Maruti's premium hatchback - Baleno. This was followed by the sub-four metre compact SUV, Urban Cruiser launched in September 2020. Both these models have helped the Japanese car maker foray into new segments. Additionally, Toyota also introduced the facelift versions of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner facelift in the previous months. You can read more about the Innova Crysta facelift and the Toyota Fortuner facelift here. 

    Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President TKM said, “The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise. We launched the new Fortuner and Legender in the New Year to cater to the growing aspirations of our loyal customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance. We are humbled by the tremendous customer response for both the models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago. Moreover, the new Innova Crysta launched in November last year, has also received an overwhelming response from the market.  

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Camry
    • Toyota Camry
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Glanza
    • Glanza
    • Vellfire
    • Toyota Vellfire
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    • Urban Cruiser
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.74 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.30 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars