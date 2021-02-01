CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki sales increase by 4.3 per cent in January 2021

    Maruti Suzuki sales increase by 4.3 per cent in January 2021

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki sales increase by 4.3 per cent in January 2021

    - Utility vehicles witness 45 per cent growth - Export of vehicles up by 153 per cent Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 1,60,752 units in January 2021. This comprises 1,42,604-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 12,445 units. The sale to other OEMs stood at 5,703 units in the last month. On a year-on-year scale, the brand has registered a 4.3 per cent growth over January 2020.  

    In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire recorded 1,02,088-units sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6,Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was 35,567 units which is a 45 per cent rise when compared to the sales in the same period last year. The mid-size sedan, Ciaz also posted 61 per cent sales growth with 1,347- unit sales. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 1,39,002 units.  

    Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,602 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs also rose by a remarkable 153 per cent from 2,249 units last year to 5,703 units in January 2020. Maruti Suzuki has also started to manufacture and export the Jimny SUV to international markets of North America. The first batch of 184 units was dispatched recently and you can read more about it here. This has also resulted in a significant jump in export figures to 12,445 units as against 9,624 units in the previous year.

