Toyota Fortuner facelift launched – All you need to know

The 2021 Fortuner has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 29.98 lakh. The full-size SUV from the Japanese car-maker has been around for a decade with the most recent generation upgrade being made in 2016. It holds a concrete position against its rivals and has now been updated with subtle cosmetic changes to the exterior and feature additions on the inside. Toyota has also introduced a top-spec Legender edition along with the standard model; details of which are included below.

Refreshed Styling

Although the Fortuner has received only a facelift, the changes with respect to the styling are significant on the new model. While the overall dimensions remain unchanged, the 2021 Fortuner gets a bigger blacked-out front grille with thick chrome borders with LED headlamps and LED DRLs flanked on both the sides. The bumper has been reworked with large air intakes housing the fog lamps, front sensors and new silver skid plate at the bottom. The car sits on the multi-spoke 18-inch chrome alloy wheels and the rear looks stylish with sleek split LED tail lamps. The Sparkling Black Crystal Shine exterior shade as seen on the new Crysta is now available with the Fortuner as well.

Revamped Interiors

The cabin of the Fortuner has been revised with fresh new black and chamois leather upholstery. The instrument cluster gets blue colour illumination while the analogue dials get silver surrounds. The ageing infotainment system has also been updated with a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The woodgrain pattern around the gear lever looks premium and the 11-speakers stereo system from JBL in the top-spec variants should be more than enough to keep the passengers entertained.

New Legender variant

Distinguishing itself from the standard model is the new Legender variant available only in 4x2 diesel engine guise with a six-speed automatic transmission. For a premium price of Rs 3 lakh over the standard diesel automatic trim, the Legender gets a quad-LED headlamp setup with signature waterfall design DRLs. The touch of black on the 18-inch alloy wheels and the roof makes the Legender look more exclusive. The turn indicators have been integrated into the bumpers while the tail gate is gesture-controlled. On the inside, the Legender looks more upmarket with dual-tone black and maroon colour leather upholstery, wireless charging, ambient lighting and black dials with white illumination for the instrument console.

Powerful Engine

While the 2.7-litre petrol engine has been retained without any changes, the 2.8-litre diesel motor now generates 500Nm of torque as compared to the earlier 450Nm when paired with the automatic gearbox which is the highest in the segment. The six-speed manual continues with the same amount of force. The new Fortuner also gets three new driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. The 4x4 variants are equipped with downhill assist control along with high and low range drive system.

Connect Technology

Meeting the modern-day features, the Fortuner gets connected car tech such as geo-fencing, realtime vehicle tracking, walk to car and more. It also offers a decent set of safety equipment including ABS, EBD, vehicle stability control, anti-theft alarm, electronic differential lock, traction control, seven airbags, and uphill with downhill assist control.