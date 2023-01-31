New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 deliveries begin in India

- The LC300 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- The model is priced from Rs 2.10 crore

In December, prices of the new Toyota Land Cruiser were revealed, starting at Rs 2.10 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings of the model began in August 2022, and now the company has commenced deliveries of its flagship SUV.

Under the hood, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel mill paired with a ten-speed automatic gearbox. This engine develops a maximum power output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque.

In terms of design, the new Land Cruiser LC300 features an all-new design, including a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, fog lights, skid plates, new front and rear bumpers, two-piece LED tail lights, 20-inch alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10 airbags, TPMS, VSC, terrain modes, and beige upholstery. The model is brought into the country via the CBU route.