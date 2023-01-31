CarWale

    Hyundai India installs DC ultra-fast charging stations for EVs at key highways

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Hyundai’s two ultra-fast charging stations will be accessible to the public from 1 February

    - Aims to set up 10 Ultra-Fast Public Charging Stations in the first half of CY2023

    Hyundai Motor India has announced the installation of an ultra-high-speed public EV charging network across key highways and cities in India. Each fast-charging station will comprise one unit of 150 kW DC ultra-fast charger and one unit of 60 kW DC high-speed charger. The two charging stations are located on the Hyderabad- Vijayawada (Narketpalle) and Delhi- Chandigarh (Kurukshetra) highways.

    Using these chargers, models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent within 21 minutes. Hyundai EV owners can access the charging stations on Hyundai’s own Charger Management System in the myHyundai App, for easy finding, pre-booking charging slots, digital payment, remote charging status monitoring, and more. All the charging stations are managed and operated by Hyundai Motor India in partnership with charge point operator ‘ChargeZone’.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai further added that the charging stations are installed at locations having customer amenities such as coffee shops and restaurants. These facilities are also manned with marshals for assisting EV users 24x7. The aforementioned charging stations, which will be accessible from 1 February, will be open for all passenger EV car owners. Additionally, the company will further expand to install such charging stations across other highways such as Hyderabad- Vijayawada, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune, and Bengaluru- Chennai, and cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
