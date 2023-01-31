CarWale

    Toyota Mirai Fuel-Cell Vehicle showcased – Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    822 Views
    Toyota Mirai Fuel-Cell Vehicle showcased – Now in pictures

    Toyota showcased the Mirai fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is based on Toyota’s GA-L platform and was globally showcased in 2020. Currently, the company has no plans to introduce the Mirai FCEV in India anytime soon.

    Let's take a look at the pictures of the Toyota Mirai FCEV from the Auto Expo 2023.

    Toyota Front View

    The fascia is highlighted by a large grille, sporty LED headlamps, and horizontal LED strips on the bumper. 

    Toyota Right Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by a coupe-like roofline which gives it a low-slung stance and sporty alloy wheels. 

    Toyota Rear View

    The rear section is highlighted by a sleek LED taillight and shark fin antenna. The black cladding on the bumper houses a rectangular stop lamp and reflectors on both ends. 

    Toyota Dashboard

    As for the interior, the vehicle gets a dual-tone theme and premium leather upholstery. The feature list will include a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated seats, ADAS, and a head-up display.

    Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

     Previous 
    Is this the 2WD variant of 5-door Mahindra Thar?
     Next 
    New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 deliveries begin in India

