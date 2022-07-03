Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a sale of 16,500 units in June 2022

- Toyota India sales increase by 87 per cent M-o-M

- The company witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 26 per cent in H1 2022

TKM clocked a sale of 16,500 units in June 2022, thus registering a growth of 87 per cent over wholesales in June 2021. The company also registered a growth of 26 per cent in cumulative wholesales from January to June 2022, when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this week. The model is a mid-size SUV that will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, and the Tata Harrier. Production of the model is set to begin in August, while the price announcement and launch will take place during the festive season.

Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The past month witnessed huge growth in terms of wholesales, thanks to the very promising booking orders that most of our models enjoy. The cool new Glanza has received a tremendous response from our customers and continues to clock very promising booking orders. Both our self-charging hybrid electric vehicles, the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, have also received tremendous appreciation and a true testimony to that are our half-yearly cumulative sales that have been the best in the last four years. Segment leaders like the Crysta and the Fortuner continue to peak demand, and customer orders are on the rise. The Legender too, which has by now created a niche of its own in the SUV segment, continues to garner robust booking orders. Toyota is known for its SUVs worldwide and we at TKM are very excited about our upcoming foray into the popular B SUV segment in India”.